Spartans commit, 3-star CB Jaylen Thompson to take official visit to MSU this week

One of Michigan State’s top commits in the 2024 class will be on campus this weekend.

Three-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson confirmed he’ll be taking an official visit to Michigan State this upcoming weekend. Thompson, who hails from Murfreesboro, Tenn., has been committed to Michigan State since last December is one of the few that stuck with the Spartans after Mel Tucker was fired.

Thompson ranks as the No. 41 cornerback in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He also holds notable offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

Thompson taking an official visit the weekend before the early signing period opens is a great sign for the Spartans. It surely seems like he is a lock at this point to end up in green and white.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire