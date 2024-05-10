Spartans blank Bravettes

May 10—MISSOULA — Piper Whitman threw a 1-hitter and drove in two runs with a double, and Missoula Sentinel downed Flathead 9-0 Thursday in Western AA softball.

Whitman's two-out two-bagger capped a three-run first inning for the Spartans, and gave them all the scoring they needed. Nina Sammouri added a two-run double in the second for Sentinel.

Whitman allowed two walks along with Ava Bessen's single in the fourth inning, and struck out 11.

The Bravettes loaded the bases in the fourth with nobody out, thanks to a dropped third strike and an error, but couldn't score.

Lacie Franklin allowed 10 hits and five walks in the circle for Flathead, and hit one batter. She struck out four Spartans.

Flathead 000 000 0 — 0 1 2

Sentinel 320 220 x — 9 10 1

Lacie Franklin and Tegan Strauss. Piper Whitman and Nina Sammoury.

FLATHEAD — Mackenzie Brandt 0-2, Ava Bessen 1-3, Olivia Nyman 0-3, Reece Conley 0-2, Strauss 0-3, Franklin 0-3, Lily Anderson 0-3, Kinsey Lake 0-2, Danica Hennell 0-2.

MISSOULA SENTINEL — Brooklyn Wright 2-3, Kennedy Dypwick 1-4, Sammoury 2-3, Hayden Sellers 2-4, Sydney Goldbar 0-2, Whitman 1-4, Kai Gillis 0-3, Sophie Olson 1-3, Makenna Thorson 1-2, Hailey Papp 0-1.

2B — Whitman, Sammoury RBIs — Sammoury 3, Whiteman 2, Goldbar.