Spartans announce viewing details for MSU Football’s ‘Spring Showcase’
Fans will have the opportunity to watch Michigan State football’s annual spring game on television on April 20.
Michigan State announced that its “Spring Showcase” will be televised on a tape delay on April 20. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET but will be televised on the Big Ten Network at 4 p.m. ET.
The event will also be available for live stream on Big Ten Plus.
Michigan State football's "Spring Showcase" will stream live on BTN+ at 2 p.m. and be shown on tape delay on BTN at 4 p.m.
