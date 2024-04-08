Spartans announce viewing details for MSU Football’s ‘Spring Showcase’

Fans will have the opportunity to watch Michigan State football’s annual spring game on television on April 20.

Michigan State announced that its “Spring Showcase” will be televised on a tape delay on April 20. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET but will be televised on the Big Ten Network at 4 p.m. ET.

The event will also be available for live stream on Big Ten Plus.

Michigan State football's "Spring Showcase" will stream live on BTN+ at 2 p.m. and be shown on tape delay on BTN at 4 p.m. — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) April 8, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire