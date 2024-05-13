Spartans 1-0 Hamilton Accies: What the managers said

Spartans manager Jack Beesley:

"It was a very hard fought win. I actually thought we played really really well.

"We showed good self belief. I think the nature of the way Hamilton play getting that first goal can open them up.

"Where they are, the fact that they needed to get something from the game, getting that goal probably worked in our favour.

"At the end of the day, it's a bit later than I would have liked, but mission accomplished."

Hamilton Accies manager Robert Watson:

"It was a very tight tussle decided by a goal that only maybe two players in the whole division score.

"Even then it's hit the bar and come off the back of our goalkeeper's head.

"I felt both teams looked nervy and neither team really made anything clear cut.

"It's taken a 40-yard strike to settle the game off which probably tells everyone everything they need to know about how the game panned out."