Spartans 0-3 Hearts: Analysis

Hearts were simply too good for Spartans, Jack Beesley even admitted that himself.

Even when they weren't celebrating one of the three well-taken goals, they were just toying with their bottom-six opponents.

Ciara Grant and Monica Forsyth were tremendous in midfield, driving their team-mates forward and keeping the potentially threatening Hannah Jordan extremely quiet.

Hampden is a big old pitch, and it will feel even bigger when all you're doing is chasing the ball. There'll be a few early nights among the Spartans ranks tonight.

It was as straight-forward an afternoon as Hearts could've asked for.

They've now had their taste of the national stadium and got a feel for the surroundings. When they come back here next month to take on Rangers, they'll need to up their game a couple notches and ensure no one is too overawed by occasion.