Advertisement

Spartans 0-3 Hearts: Analysis

Amy Canavan - BBC Sport Scotland at Hampden
·1 min read

Hearts were simply too good for Spartans, Jack Beesley even admitted that himself.

Even when they weren't celebrating one of the three well-taken goals, they were just toying with their bottom-six opponents.

Ciara Grant and Monica Forsyth were tremendous in midfield, driving their team-mates forward and keeping the potentially threatening Hannah Jordan extremely quiet.

Hampden is a big old pitch, and it will feel even bigger when all you're doing is chasing the ball. There'll be a few early nights among the Spartans ranks tonight.

It was as straight-forward an afternoon as Hearts could've asked for.

They've now had their taste of the national stadium and got a feel for the surroundings. When they come back here next month to take on Rangers, they'll need to up their game a couple notches and ensure no one is too overawed by occasion.