Spartans 0-0 Dundee United: What the managers said

Spartans manager Jack Beesley: "I'm disappointed not to win but I think we actually played quite well.

"Defensively I thought we looked quite resolute, going forward we had quite a lot of territory without creating any clea0cut openings."

Dundee United manager Suzy Shepherd: "In the dying seconds we should have taken the three points.

"It wasn't a great performance and we would have taken the point but I think to have that opportunity at the end it's disappointing not to take all three."