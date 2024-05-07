Spartans 0-0 Dundee United: What the managers said
Spartans manager Jack Beesley: "I'm disappointed not to win but I think we actually played quite well.
"Defensively I thought we looked quite resolute, going forward we had quite a lot of territory without creating any clea0cut openings."
Dundee United manager Suzy Shepherd: "In the dying seconds we should have taken the three points.
"It wasn't a great performance and we would have taken the point but I think to have that opportunity at the end it's disappointing not to take all three."