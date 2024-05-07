Spartanburg's baseball team will announce its official name during a weekend block party

Spartanburg's professional baseball club will announce its real name on Saturday.

The official team name will be announced during a free community block party from 5-9 p.m. The block party will be held on Daniel Morgan Avenue between the AC Hotel and Coldwell Banker Caine.

The announcement portion of the event will take place at 7 p.m. and merchandise with the new name and logo will be available for purchase after. Fans will also be able to purchase a customized jersey with their own name and a number of their choice.

The family-friendly event will feature food trucks, including Eat Street Grill, Pelican’s Snowballs, Timmons Concessions, El Paso Tacos & Tequila, Rad Dad’s BBQ, Yum Bai and Wilson’s Donuts and live music from Back 9 Band, J. Stephens Band, Daniel Lovelace Band and DJ Apollo.

There will be plenty of activities like face painting and mobile video games for the kids to enjoy before the announcement. Festivities will end with a fireworks show.

Things to know if you go

Chairs and outside food and drink are allowed at the event.

The merchandise booth will be cashless, accepting only electronic payments.

Parking will be available at the former City Hall parking lot, QS/1 parking lot, and the garages at Magnolia, Dunbar, and Kennedy streets. The former Herald-Journal and Spring Street parking lots will not be available.

