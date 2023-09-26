Here are the Spartanburg area's high school football top players at midseason

At the midseason point of the 2023 South Carolina high school football season, several players have stood out in the Spartanburg area.

Here is a list of the top football players in the area so far this season.

Note: Statistics were submitted by coaches or found online. Players are listed in alphabetical order by school, then last name.

QB Kamajay Brackett-Brannon, Broome, Sr. On 49-of-72 passing, Brackett-Brannon has thrown for 805 yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also rushed for 762 yards with eight more TDs on 84 attempts.

RB Jaylen McGill, Broome, So. McGill has rushed for 909 yards with 14 touchdowns on 108 carries. He also has caught seven passes for 63 yards with two TDs.

ATH Tre'Sean Suber, Broome, So. Suber has six interceptions, forced and recovered one fumble and has made nine tackles. As a receiver, he has eight catches for 170 yards with two touchdowns.

DL Chance Williams, Broome, Sr. Williams has made 33 tackles, nine for a loss, and has sacked the QB eight times.

YOUR VOTE COUNTS: Vote here for the Spartanburg area midseason football player of the year

ATH Chamarryus Bomar, Byrnes, Jr. As a receiver, Bomar has 385 yards with two touchdowns. as a corner, he has two interceptions and made 10 tackles, one for a loss.

LB James Oates, Byrnes, Sr. Oates leads the Rebels with 62 tackles, five of which were for a loss. He's sacked the quarterback four times and forced one fumble.

RB David Segarra III, Byrnes, Fr. Segarra has gained 781 total yards with nine touchdowns on 87 touches this season — an average of 8.98 yards a touch.

ATH Armoni Weaver, Byrnes, Jr. Along with his half-brother, Chamarryus Bomar, Weaver is a two-way threat for Byrnes. On offense, he's gained 427 total yards with four TDs. On defense, he has one interception and two tackles for loss.

WR Rashawn Cunningham, Chapman, Sr. Cunningham has caught 45 passes for 770 yards with five touchdowns. He also has one interception.

QB Coleman Gray, Chapman, Sr. On 83-of-143 passing, Gray has thrown for 1,209 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Gray has run for 486 yards with nine more TDs on 63 carries.

LB Reece Lynch, Chapman, Sr. Lynch has recorded 61 total tackles, 9.5 of which were for a loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

DB Bennett Smith, Chapman, Sr. Smith has recorded 40 tackles, six for a loss, 3.5 sacks and has two interceptions. He's also caught four passes for 70 yards with two touchdowns.

DL Jarriel Jefferies, Gaffney, Sr. The Shrine Bowl selection has totaled 27 tackles, 11.5 for a loss. He's sacked the quarterback four times and has one forced fumble.

WR Emazon Littlejohn, Gaffney, Sr. Littlejohn has 662 all-purpose yards, 31 catches and seven touchdowns.

RB Jaiden McDowell, Gaffney, So. McDowell has run for 715 yards with 10 touchdowns on 108 carries. He's also caught 23 passes for 260 yards with two more TDs.

QB Riley Staton, Gaffney, Sr. Staton has thrown for 1,422 yards with 14 TDs and two interceptions while completing 65% of his passes.

RB Colton Link, Landrum, Sr. Link has gained 1,094 total yards with 14 total touchdowns on 92 touches — an average of 11.89 yards per touch.

BROOME'S ELITE RUN GAME: Why Broome football thinks its 300 rushing yards in opener should be its standard

QB Tamijai Johnson, Spartanburg, Jr. The first-year starter has been electric through the Vikings' grueling non-region schedule. He's gained 1,478 total yards, with 11 total TDs and four interceptions and is completing 71% of his passes.

LB Cam'Rich Smith, Spartanburg, Jr. Smith has recorded 58 tackles, seven for a loss with 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

ATH Kory Scott, Woodruff, Sr. Scott has gained 734 total yards and scored seven touchdowns with 37 catches.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: Top Spartanburg area players at midseason