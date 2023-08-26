Here are the Spartanburg-area high school football top performers from Week 1

It's Week 1 of the South Carolina high school football season.

Here's a look at this week's top performers from games involving Spartanburg-area high school football teams.

WR Grayson Crowe, Boiling Springs: Crow led the Boiling Springs (1-1) receivers with four catches for 80 yards and one touchdown in their 55-0 win over Mauldin (0-1).

WR Tristian Horsey-Johnson, Boiling Springs: Two catches for 56 yards and one touchdown.

QB Lincoln Huskey, Boiling Springs: 11-for-18 passing for 333 yards and five touchdowns.

WR Eli Mobley, Boiling Springs: three catches for 38 yards and two touchdowns

DL Jameilion Miller, Boiling Springs: With five tackles and two sacks, Miller led the Bulldogs' defense in shutting Mualdin's offense out.

QB Kamajay Brackett-Brannon, Broome: In the Centurions (2-0) 49-20 win over Chesnee (1-1), their senior quarterback threw for 83 yards and three touchdowns on 5-for-11 passing and had 120 yards on 10 rushes.

RB Jaylen McGill, Broome: The four-star sophomore had 193 rushing yards and three TDs on 16 attempts and one catch for a 14-yard receiving touchdown.

RB David Segarra III, Byrnes: In a 17-14 loss to Chapman (2-0), the Byrnes (1-1) freshman running back ran for a 42-yard touchdown.

ATH Armoni Weaver, Byrnes: Weaver caught a 34-yard touchdown and had one interception.

DB Shamon Black, Chapman: Black caught one interception and had a pass breakup.

ATH Rashawn Cunningham, Chapman: Cunningham caught the game-sealing interception.

DB Bennett Smith, Chapman: Smith had one sack and one interception.

WR Kaylob Blanton, Chesnee: With six catches for 93 yards and one touchdown, Blanton led the Chesnee receivers.

RB Noah Lawter, Chesnee: Lawter had 136 rush yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

WR K.D. Hainsworth, Dorman: In a 34-13 win over North Augusta (1-1), Hainsworth had three catches for 78 yards and a touchdown for Dorman (1-1).

DL Jaylen Littlejohn, Dorman: Littlejohn made eight tackles, two of which were for a loss.

DB Dashaun Robinson, Dorman: Robinson had five tackles, one for a loss, and an interception.

QB David Sorensen, Dorman: On 7-for-11 passing, Sorensen threw for 125 yards and one touchdown. He also ran it 13 times for 44 yards and two more TDs.

DB Brannon Teamer, Dorman: Teamer made seven tackles and caught an interception, that he returned 49 yards.

DB Ty Foster, Landrum: In Landrum's (1-0) 36-7 win over Berea (0-1), Foster returned an interception for a 66-yard touchdown.

RB Colton Link, Landrum: Link scored every Landrum offensive touchdown in this game. He had four rushing touchdowns.

WR Zenai Davis, Oakbrook Prep: Davis caught two touchdown passes, including a 65-yard bomb in a 32-16 Oakbrook (1-0) win over Newberry Academy (0-1).

ATH Jonathan Grant, Oakbrook Prep: Grant threw one touchdown pass and caught an interception.

DL Kelton Smith, Oakbrook Prep: Smith made eight tackles, five of which were tackles for loss.

ATH Steven Star, Oakbrook Prep: Star made 14 total tackles, five were for a loss, and had one pass breakup.

DB Demario Bookhart, Spartanburg: In a 17-6 win for Spartanburg (1-0) over defending state champion Dutch Fork (0-2), Bookhart caught an interception in the red zone to prevent a Silver Foxes score.

WR Kori Moats, Woodruff: In a 44-6 win over Fountain Inn (1-1), Moats caught two touchdowns.

QB TJ Morris, Woodruff: Morris threw for three touchdown passes in his second start.

RB Tre Rodgers, Woodruff: Rodgers ran for two touchdowns.

