Here are the Spartanburg-area high school football top performers from Week 2
It was another phenomenal week of South Carolina high school football in the Upstate.
Here's a look at Week 2's top performers from games involving Spartanburg-area high school football teams.
RB Ry'Shaun Morgan, Boiling Springs: In a 29-7 win over Chapman, Morgan ran for 130 yards with two touchdowns on 18 carries.
RB Jaylen McGill, Broome: McGill ran the ball 18 times for 70 yards with one touchdown. He also had two catches for 11 yards in Broome's 14-13 loss at Spartanburg.
ATH Chamarryus Bomar, Byrnes: Bomar made six catches for 95 yards with one touchdown in Byrnes' 34-17 win over Greenville.
ATH Dreson Evans, Byrnes: Evans had one touchdown catch on offense, and on defense, he forced and recovered a fumble.
RB David Segarra III, Byrnes: The freshman running back ran for 148 yards with one touchdown on 16 carries. He also made two catches for 14 yards.
QB Andrew Stevens, Byrnes: Stevens led the Byrnes offense by throwing four touchdowns, three of which came in the second quarter alone.
ATH Armoni Weaver, Byrnes: Weaver caught seven passes for 113 receiving yards with one touchdown.
ATH Kaylob Blanton, Chesnee: In a 20-10 win over Walhalla, Blanton had 98 total yards and a pick-six on defense he returned 29 yards.
WR Emazon Littlejohn, Gaffney: Littlejohn had five receptions for 116 yards with two touchdowns in Gaffney’s 27-21 win over South Pointe.
RB Jaiden McDowell, Gaffney: McDowell had six receptions for 106 yards and rushed 18 times for 64 yards, including a touchdown.
QB Riley Staton, Gaffney: Staton completed 18 of 27 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns.
QB Tamijai Johnson, Spartanburg: Johnson ran for 92 yards with one touchdown on 13 carries. Through the air, he went 15-of-18 passing for 149 yards with one interception.
WR Justin Rice, Spartanburg: Rice caught eight passes for 95 yards.
