Here are the Spartanburg-area high school football top performers from Week 2

It was another phenomenal week of South Carolina high school football in the Upstate.

Here's a look at Week 2's top performers from games involving Spartanburg-area high school football teams.

RB Ry'Shaun Morgan, Boiling Springs: In a 29-7 win over Chapman, Morgan ran for 130 yards with two touchdowns on 18 carries.

RB Jaylen McGill, Broome: McGill ran the ball 18 times for 70 yards with one touchdown. He also had two catches for 11 yards in Broome's 14-13 loss at Spartanburg.

ATH Chamarryus Bomar, Byrnes: Bomar made six catches for 95 yards with one touchdown in Byrnes' 34-17 win over Greenville.

ATH Dreson Evans, Byrnes: Evans had one touchdown catch on offense, and on defense, he forced and recovered a fumble.

RB David Segarra III, Byrnes: The freshman running back ran for 148 yards with one touchdown on 16 carries. He also made two catches for 14 yards.

QB Andrew Stevens, Byrnes: Stevens led the Byrnes offense by throwing four touchdowns, three of which came in the second quarter alone.

ATH Armoni Weaver, Byrnes: Weaver caught seven passes for 113 receiving yards with one touchdown.

ATH Kaylob Blanton, Chesnee: In a 20-10 win over Walhalla, Blanton had 98 total yards and a pick-six on defense he returned 29 yards.

WR Emazon Littlejohn, Gaffney: Littlejohn had five receptions for 116 yards with two touchdowns in Gaffney’s 27-21 win over South Pointe.

RB Jaiden McDowell, Gaffney: McDowell had six receptions for 106 yards and rushed 18 times for 64 yards, including a touchdown.

QB Riley Staton, Gaffney: Staton completed 18 of 27 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns.

QB Tamijai Johnson, Spartanburg: Johnson ran for 92 yards with one touchdown on 13 carries. Through the air, he went 15-of-18 passing for 149 yards with one interception.

WR Justin Rice, Spartanburg: Rice caught eight passes for 95 yards.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: Spartanburg area's top performers in Week 2