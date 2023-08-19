Here are the Spartanburg-area high school football top performers from Week 0

South Carolina high school football is back.

Here's a look at Week 0's top performers from games involving Spartanburg-area high school football teams.

RB Javen Chhim, Boiling Springs: In a 34-26 loss to T.L. Hanna, Chhim impressed with 116 rushing yards and one touchdown on 13 attempts.

QB Lincoln Huskey, Boiling Springs: On 11-of-22 passing, the second-year starter had 207 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while adding 45 yards on the ground.

WR Eli Mobley, Boiling Springs: Mobley caught three passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

RB Ry'Shaun Morgan, Boiling Springs: Morgan rushed for 94 yards on nine carries.

WR Kyle Patterson, Boiling Springs: With five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns Patterson led the Bulldogs in receiving.

QB Kamajay Brackett-Brannon, Broome: The second-year starter had 94 yards rushing and one rushing TD. In the air on 9-of-12 passing, he had 125 yards and added on touchdown in Broome's 22-21 win over Powdersville.

RB Jaylen McGill, Broome: Leading the Centurions backfield, McGill had 28 carries for 137 yards and one rushing touchdown.

WR Rashawn Cunningham, Chapman: In Chapman's 57-34 win over Woodruff, Cunningham had nine catches fro 127 yards receiving.

QB Coleman Gray, Chapman: After a stellar first season starting, Gray starts off 2023 with three rushing touchdowns and 90 yards on 15 rushes. He also threw for 206 yards on 12-of-16 passing with one interception.

RB Keanu Na, Chapman: On 13 attempts, Na rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Mathai Scott, Chapman: Na's backfield-mate, Scott ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns of 15 carries.

QB KJay Proctor, Chesnee: In a new-look offense, Proctor rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Eagles to a 41-30 win over Blue Ridge.

ATH Adonis Burgess, Chesnee: Burgess caught one touchdown pass and ran for another TD.

QB David Sorensen, Dorman: He had 219 total yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 34-21 loss to Greenville.

ATH Brannon Teamer, Dorman: Teamer caught one pass for a 40-yard touchdown and had six tackles from the safety spot.

WR Emazon Littlejohn, Gaffney: Opposite Jamarcus Smith, Littlejohn came out the gates fast with six catches for 104 yards and one touchdown in a 44-38 loss to Crest (NC)

RB Jaiden McDowell, Gaffney: After an impressive freshman season, McDowell continued his good form and rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

DB Jayden Sims, Gaffney: Sims had one interception and five tackles.

WR Jamarcus Smith, Gaffney: With six catches, 110 receiving yards and one touchdown Smith led the way for the Gaffney passing attack.

QB Riley Staton, Gaffney: In his first start for Gaffney, the transfer from Gray Collegiate threw two touchdowns on 279 yards on 14-of-25 passing.

WR Justin Rice, Spartanburg: In Spartanburg's 16-14 loss, Rice had four catches for 70 yards and one touchdown in his first varsity start.

