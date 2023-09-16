Here are the Spartanburg-area high school football top performers from Week 4

It was another amazing round of games for South Carolina high school football in the Upstate. Here's a look at Week 4's top performers from games involving Spartanburg-area teams.

RB Javen Chhim, Boiling Springs: In the Bulldogs’ 31-14 win over Greer, Chhim had 17 carries for 107 yards.

DL Dennis Glenn, Boiling Springs: Glenn made two tackles for loss and a sack.

Lincoln Huskey, Boiling Springs: Huskey ran for three touchdowns, and on 11-of-20 passing he threw for 177 yards with a TD and an interception.

WR Eli Mobley, Boiling Springs: Mobley caught four passes for 110 yards.

QB Kamajay Brackett-Brannon, Broome: In Broome's 58-6 win over Berea, Bracket-Brannon threw for 250 yards with three touchdowns on 11-for-13 passing. He also added another TD and 110 yards on nine carries.

K Mason Dickson, Broome: Dixon hit seven of seven extra points and his lone field goal attempt.

RB Jaylen McGill, Broome: McGill gained 73 total yards with three TDs.

LB James Oats, Byrnes: In the Rebels' 28-7 win over Wren, Oats made nine total tackles and had two sacks.

QB Andrew Stevens, Byrnes: On 15-of-23 passing, Stevens threw for 262 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for a touchdown.

ATH Armoni Weaver, Byrnes: Weaver caught two passes for 115 yards with one touchdown and had one carry for 42 yards.

ELITE DEFENSE: Spartanburg football coach Mark Hodge breaks down why his defense has been great in 2023

WR Rashawn Cunningham, Chapman: Cunningham led the Panthers to a 22-21 win over Clinton, catching six passes for 136 yards with one touchdown.

QB Coleman Gray, Chapman: On 8-of-17 passing, Gray threw for 150 yards with one touchdown. He also ran for 177 yards with two TDs on 17 carries.

LB Reece Lynch, Chapman: Lynch had the game-sealing stop on Clinton's two-point attempt with zero seconds left to play.

DB Sammy Brannon, Dorman: In the Cavaliers’ 35-13 loss to Clover, he made 10 total tackles — one for a loss.

DL Elijah Green, Dorman: Green made four tackles, two for a loss, and one sack.

WR K.D. Hainsworth, Dorman: Hainsworth had nine receptions for 178 yards, including two touchdowns of 61 and 60 yards.

LB Owen Hendricks, Dorman: Hendricks had 11 tackles, including two for a loss, and two sacks.

DL D'quarius McCauley, Dorman: McCauley has one sack, a fumble recovery and made five tackles, two of which were for a loss.

GAFFNEY'S STUD RB: Jaiden McDowell's 186 yards, 2 TDs the silver lining in Gaffney football's loss to Northwestern

DL Caron Foster, Gaffney: In a 49-24 loss to Northwestern, Foster made five total tackles and had one sack.

RB Jaiden McDowell, Gaffney: McDowell gained 186 yards with two touchdowns.

LB Zion Ratchford, Gaffney: Ratchford had one interception and made four total tackles.

QB Riley Staton, Gaffney: On 21-of-41 passing, Staton threw for 282 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

ATH AJ Lindsey, Landrum: In Landrum's 40-20 win over Spartanburg Christian, Lindsey had one rushing touchdown and returned an interception for another TD.

RB Colton Link, Landrum: Link returned a pun 56 yards for a touchdown and added a rushing TD.

QB TJ Morris, Woodruff: In a 40-15 win over Chesnee, Morris threw three passing touchdowns.

ATH Kory Scott, Woodruff: Scott caught two touchdowns and rushed for another.

