Spartanburg 11-year-old golf prodigy Davis Petty wins another national championship

Spartanburg's Davis Petty won the Under Armour Winter National Championship in Florida this past weekend

Spartanburg's Davis Petty is one of the most physically gifted golfers in the world among his age group, but it's his remarkable mental strength that's consistently provided him his dominant edge.

Petty, an 11-year-old fifth grader at Pine Street School once again had the stronger winning mindset down the stretch in a two-shot comeback victory Sunday in the 9-to-11 division at the Under Armour Winter National Championship at the Saddlebrook Resort in Wesley Chapel, Florida. It was his second-consecutive Under Armour National Championship victory.

"I feel every year my golf swing always gets better," Petty said. "I'm always trying to work on it and I've been really working on my mental game which I was very proud of this tournament, especially this early in the season. It's really special to know that not only can I do it one time, but do it twice. That makes me really happy and boosts my confidence a really good amount."

Petty began the day at 5-under-67, three off the lead before getting even with first-day leader Matthew Marigliano after just one hole on a three-shot swing. Petty began two behind Noah Manly and the two would stage a back-and-forth battle throughout the final day of the two-round event.

He trailed Manly by one coming to the 17th before hitting a five-wood off the tee and then leaving his approach with a difficult downhill left-to-right breaker from 15 feet. Davis made the putt, putting added pressure on Manly who ended up making double-bogey to suddenly trail Petty by two heading to the finishing hole.

"We always say 'pedal down' and that's kind of what he did," said his mother, Sarah Petty. "That was a clutch putt to take the lead. It was an insane putt. I thought we were looking at a three-putt so making birdie was incredible."

No. 18 is a 129-yard par-3 over water and Petty used the backstop slope behind the pin to draw his ball back to the hole to four feet where he sank the clinching birdie and win by two at 11 under. With play backing up, Petty and caddie/coach Chip Ridley were forced to endure a pressure packed 20-minute wait to hit his last tee-shot.

Spartanburg's Davis Petty lines up his tournament clinching final putt at the Under Armour Winter National Championship in Florida on Sunday. (Petty family photo)

"We tried to focus on other stuff," Petty said. "It was really tough having to wait while having that urge to hit with a two-shot lead, but all I had to do was commit and at the end I was very proud of what I did on that hole.

"I knew I had to at least birdie one of the last two holes and I'm really proud of my mental game. I feel it was the best of anybody out there and that's why I was always in it."

Ridley, a Clemson alum and head PGA professional at The Creek Golf Club said "the back-nine was just crazy. There were so many birdies and the kids just played incredible golf. The course was a little risk-reward so once they all realized everybody was playing so well and they could play it safe or go for everything, they all decided the only way to win was to be super aggressive. Davis was that, but also stayed incredibly patient and committed all day."

Spartanburg's Davis Petty with his golf coach, Chip Ridley after winning the Under Armour Winter National Championship (Petty family photo)

Sarah Petty called it "one of the biggest, most exciting tournaments I've ever seen Davis play and that's why we travel and do what we do. We want him to see tough competition, to see other people from around the world. That's how he'll grow his game, but mentally he's just able to capitalize when someone gets down on their shot

Two big factors that helped lead to his final-round 7-under-64 were a pair of eagles, one on each side as he attacked two short par-5s. He hit both drives around 250 yards before hitting a wedge on No. 3 to around four feet and another wedge at the 11th to roughly five feet.

"It was just back and forth all day," Petty said. "If I made a birdie, (Manly would) make a birdie. It was very satisfying to stay in it and win in that fashion."

Petty appears to be starting another successful roll like the one he went on last summer. He finished third (only two back) in late December at the Donald Ross Junior Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Last month he tied for fifth at The Junior Honda Golf Championship at the PGA National Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Last summer he won three national championships in addition to winning his debut at The Blade Junior Classic at Greer's Thornblade Club. He came close to defending his 2020 win as a nine-year-old at the U.S. Kids World Championship in Pinehurst when he finished third at 10-years-old.

