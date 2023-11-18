Spartan Stunner: Arkansas basketball goes cold from deep in upset loss to UNC Greensboro

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball will head to The Bahamas with a sour taste in its mouth.

The No. 14 Razorbacks were stunned inside Bud Walton Arena on Friday night, as UNC Greensboro (2-1) pulled off a 78-72 upset to hand Arkansas its first loss of the year. The Hogs trailed by 14 at halftime, and the Spartans answered every Arkansas punch with a response of their own.

Prior to this game, UNCG 0-39 against teams ranked inside the AP Top-25.

Arkansas (3-1) will now fly south for the Battle 4 Atlantis, which begins Wednesday against Stanford.

Here are four observations from the Razorbacks' loss Friday.

Jeremiah Davenport brings the ball up the floor during the Arkansas game against UNC-Greensboro Friday night.

Hogs go cold from deep

Arkansas entered the game shooting 40.3% from 3. On Friday, the Hogs were abysmal from long-range, going 4 for 23. Arkansas was 1 for 18 late in the second half before a last-minute surge.

Khalif Battle made a 3-pointer with 14:10 left in the first half and Arkansas wouldn't make another shot from long range until there was 2:45 remaining. The Spartans played a physical and effective brand of defense, but Arkansas also missed plenty of open shots.

Perimeter defense struggles again

This should not be a consistent problem for Arkansas. Not with the likes of Davonte Davis and Tramon Mark in the backcourt, but after struggling against Old Dominion on Monday, the Arkansas defense was put through the blender Friday by UNCG's guards.

Keyshaun Langley scored 18 points in the first half and finished with 23. The Spartans got to the basket, forcing Arkansas to provide help defense and create openings both inside and out. Dribble penetration is a big reason UNCG was able to create 15 assists and only 10 turnovers.

Ups and downs from El Ellis

Ellis was masterful against Old Dominion, but he followed his best game of the young season with a mixed performance against UNCG.

In the first half, Ellis was held scoreless, committing four turnovers without dishing out a single assist. Ellis bounced back after halftime, finishing with a game-high 19 points.

In the end, the first-half struggles from Ellis and the entire Arkansas offense proved too much to overcome. The Hogs scored just 24 points over the first 20 minutes, when they committed 12 of their 13 turnovers.

Rotation gets cut

Arkansas was supposed to have one of the deepest rosters in the SEC this season, but when things got tight and uncomfortable Friday, the Hogs rotation shrunk to a concerning state.

Only five Razorbacks played more than 11 minutes against UNC Greensboro. Players like Makhi Mitchell, Chandler Lawson, Joseph Pinion and Jeremiah Davenport were not trusted with Arkansas needing a big comeback.

It remains to be seen if this was a one-game slip, or a sign of things to come. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman usually prefers a short rotation, but Game 4 is far too early to lose trust in the bench.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball goes cold from deep in upset loss to UNC Greensboro