Spartan Stadium ranked as one of ‘toughest places to play’ in new EA Sports video game

Spartan Stadium is considered one of the toughest places to play in the new EA Sports college football video game.

“College Football 25” is set to be released next month — which will be the first college football video game in over 10 years. As part of the lead up to the game’s release, EA Sports will be unveiling numerous rankings this week, which included the top 25 “toughest places to play” in the game list. Spartan Stadium came in at No. 22 on that list.

Spartan Stadium ranked as the seventh-highest in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Oregon, Michigan and Iowa. Click on the link below to see the complete rankings from EA Sports:

Spartan Stadium is the No. 22 toughest place to play in “College Football 25.” It was usually around that same spot in the old games, if I recall. https://t.co/oGZlcwZNwy — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) June 25, 2024

