Spartan Stadium listed as one of Big Ten’s ‘scariest places to play’ by Saturday Tradition
Saturday Tradition had some high praise for Spartan Stadium and Michigan State’s home fanbase this week.
Saturday Tradition — which is a Twitter account for Big Ten sports — released a list of the “scariest places to play in the Big Ten” and Spartan Stadium cracked the list. It came in at No. 4 in the Big Ten, behind Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan.
Check out the complete rankings from Saturday Tradition below:
Our top 5 scariest places to play in the B1G 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iZCt0688DI
— Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) April 5, 2023
