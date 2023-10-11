Spartan Speak: Does Urban Meyer fit the bill for Michigan State football?

The Spartan Speak podcast returns after a two-week layoff! Lansing State Journal sports columnist Graham Couch and Detroit Free Press beat writer Chris Solari have plenty to cover as the Michigan State football team is coming off a bye week in preparation for Saturday's game against Rutgers.

This week's topics include the ongoing coaching search to replace Mel Tucker, the appeal of and the problem with Urban Meyer, the school's NIL collective in turmoil with the disbandment of SD4L, and a preview and prediction for the Rutgers game.

