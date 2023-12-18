Spartan men's conference drought continues

Dec. 18—The Spartans' drought in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference continued Wednesday as Northeast (Nebraska) Community College came to town and found a 77-68 win over the Spartans.

Cold shooting hampered the Spartans who found only 34.8% of shots from the field.

Fatih Huyuk and Kyren Angelo led the Spartans in shooting, finding 19 and 17 points, respectively. Angelo opened the game with a 3-pointer to start scoring.

The Spartans struggled to contain guard Amaire Perkins who put up 25 points for the Hawks.

The Hawks went into the half with a 7-point lead, outscoring Southwestern 38-31. But the lead didn't come until down the stretch. With just over five minutes remaining in the half, the Spartans trailed only one point after 15 minutes of back-and-forth leads.

After a seven-point, two minute scoring run by Northeast, the Spartans would trail for the remainder of the bout.

Patrick Worrell had a game-high 14 rebounds while Huyuk added 10. Southwestern continued to rain down 3-point attempts, but sunk only eight out of 34 attempts.

Northeast found their first conference victory against the Spartans, jumping to 5-5 and 1-3.

After falling to Ellsworth 78-53 on the road Saturday, the Spartans fell to 5-8 overall and 0-4 in the ICCAC. Southwestern will look to break the four-game losing streak after Christmas as they have a 13-day game break.

SOUTHWESTERN (68) — Totals — (FG FT PTS) 23 14-27 68. Fatih Huyuk 7 5-12 19; Kyren Angleo 5 4-8 17; Donnary Fontenot 3 3-4 12; Bogdan Cret 3 0-0 8; Rickie Wright 3 0-0 6; Patrick Worrell 1 2-2 4; AJ Doctor 1 0-0 2. 3-point goals — 8 (Angelo 3, Fontenot 3, Cret 2).

NORTHEAST, Neb. (77) — Totals — (FG FT PTS) 30 10-17 77. Amaire Perkins 10 2-4 25; Jacob Martin 5 4-6 15; Vincent Garrett 5 0-0 11; Bryson Faines 4 2-3 10; Luke Brown 2 0-0 5; Bryan Rolle 2 0-0 4; Ben Hammond 1 0-1 3; Chase Williams 1 0-0 2; Jaxon Claussen 0 2-2 2. 3-point goals — 7 (Amarie 3, Hammond 1, Garrett 1, Martin 1, Brown 1.)