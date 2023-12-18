Advertisement

Spartan men's conference drought continues

Cheyenne Roche, The Creston News Advertiser, Iowa
·2 min read

Dec. 18—The Spartans' drought in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference continued Wednesday as Northeast (Nebraska) Community College came to town and found a 77-68 win over the Spartans.

Cold shooting hampered the Spartans who found only 34.8% of shots from the field.

Fatih Huyuk and Kyren Angelo led the Spartans in shooting, finding 19 and 17 points, respectively. Angelo opened the game with a 3-pointer to start scoring.

The Spartans struggled to contain guard Amaire Perkins who put up 25 points for the Hawks.

The Hawks went into the half with a 7-point lead, outscoring Southwestern 38-31. But the lead didn't come until down the stretch. With just over five minutes remaining in the half, the Spartans trailed only one point after 15 minutes of back-and-forth leads.

After a seven-point, two minute scoring run by Northeast, the Spartans would trail for the remainder of the bout.

Patrick Worrell had a game-high 14 rebounds while Huyuk added 10. Southwestern continued to rain down 3-point attempts, but sunk only eight out of 34 attempts.

Northeast found their first conference victory against the Spartans, jumping to 5-5 and 1-3.

After falling to Ellsworth 78-53 on the road Saturday, the Spartans fell to 5-8 overall and 0-4 in the ICCAC. Southwestern will look to break the four-game losing streak after Christmas as they have a 13-day game break.

SOUTHWESTERN (68) — Totals — (FG FT PTS) 23 14-27 68. Fatih Huyuk 7 5-12 19; Kyren Angleo 5 4-8 17; Donnary Fontenot 3 3-4 12; Bogdan Cret 3 0-0 8; Rickie Wright 3 0-0 6; Patrick Worrell 1 2-2 4; AJ Doctor 1 0-0 2. 3-point goals — 8 (Angelo 3, Fontenot 3, Cret 2).

NORTHEAST, Neb. (77) — Totals — (FG FT PTS) 30 10-17 77. Amaire Perkins 10 2-4 25; Jacob Martin 5 4-6 15; Vincent Garrett 5 0-0 11; Bryson Faines 4 2-3 10; Luke Brown 2 0-0 5; Bryan Rolle 2 0-0 4; Ben Hammond 1 0-1 3; Chase Williams 1 0-0 2; Jaxon Claussen 0 2-2 2. 3-point goals — 7 (Amarie 3, Hammond 1, Garrett 1, Martin 1, Brown 1.)