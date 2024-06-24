Spartan legacy Kaden Strayhorn commits to play for the Wolverines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The son of a Spartan has pledged to play for the Wolverines.

Kaden Strayhorn announced his commitment to the University of Michigan on Sunday following a visit during Victors Weekend in Ann Arbor, saying on social media that he is “writing my own legacy.”

Strayhorn played at Detroit Catholic Central before transferring to the IMG Academy in Florida to focus specifically on athletics. According to 247 Sports, Strayhorn is considered a three-star prospect and the 33rd-best interior offensive lineman in the country for the Class of 2025. However, Rivals and ESPN have him ranked as a four-star.

Strayhorn is the son of Jason Strayhorn, a former team captain at Michigan State who now works as a radio analyst on Spartan radio broadcasts. His mom is also an MSU alum.

The younger Strayhorn told 247 Sports that his parents’ allegiances didn’t play into his decision.

“No, it wasn’t (a factor) at all,” he said. “My parents were always supportive of me and never told me where to go or that I had to go to Michigan State. Michigan State has honestly been out of the mix for a while. My family is super proud and supportive of me and I love and appreciate them.”

Strayhorn hopes to follow in the footsteps of a fellow IMG student who went on to play at Michigan and now in the NFL: Cesar Ruiz. Ruiz appeared in 10 games as a true freshman before starting at center for two seasons for the Wolverines. He was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree who was drafted 24th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Just like Strayhorn, Ruiz played center at IMG and was recruited to stay at that position. Because of size or talent, most college centers play other positions on the offensive line before getting to college. Like Ruiz, Strayhorn hopes that extra experience will translate to the field and early playing time.

“Their development and putting guys into the NFL is outstanding,” Strayhorn told 247 Sports. “There was nowhere better for me to go.”

