Sparta Prague winger could be a danger man in Euro 2024 for Slovakia

Belgium open their Euro 2024 Group E campaign with a clash against Slovakia on Monday afternoon. While the Belgian’s will be the fancied side, there is quality in this Slovakia team that should not be underestimated. One of these is 28-year-old winger Lukas Haraslin. The Sparta Prague winger is coming into the tournament off of a fantastic season in the Czech capital.

In 44 games this season, Haraslin has contributed 16 goals from wide positions and grabbed six assists. Three of these goals came during the sides Europe League campaign. Since moving to Prague from Sassoulo on a permanent basis in 2022, the winger has helped the side win back to back Czech league titles and the Czech cup this season.

At international level, Haraslin has a decent record. He has scored six goals and provided six assists in 36 games, but is yet to contribute either at a European championships. The winger was part of the squad for Euro 2020 that fell at the group stages despite beating Poland 2-1 in their opening game. During the previous friendlies, Haraslin grabbed a goal and three assists in wins over San Marino and Wales.

Belgium should be able to overcome this talented Slovakia side. Yet, there is a danger if they underestimate Haraslin and co. Denmark learnt this against Slovenia when they could only draw 1-1. Belgium will be hoping that they can do better than the Danes and get off to a winning start.

Ben Jackson