Sparks sign former Windward High, UCLA star Jordin Canada

Jordin Canada, a two-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm who starred at L.A. Windward High and UCLA, has signed with the Sparks. Terms of the deal were not released.

The 5-foot-6 point guard was drafted No. 5 overall by Seattle in 2018. Canada, 26, played four seasons with the Storm, averaging 7.2 points, 4.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals a game. She won WNBA championships in 2018 and 2020.

The Sparks acquired another former Southland high school star last week in forward Katie Lou Samuelson, who played at Santa Ana Mater Dei and Connecticut, in a trade with Seattle, which received forward Gabby Williams.

“I’m extremely blessed to be back in my city and to play for my hometown,” said Canada in a statement released by the Sparks. “It has always been a dream of mine to be a part of this championship organization. I can’t wait to get to training camp and get to work with my teammates.”

She was selected to the all-defensive first team in 2019, when she started a career-high 29 games.

“Jordin Canada brings championship pedigree and leadership to our group,” said coach Derek Fisher, who is also the Sparks' general manager, in the team's statement. “Her ability to probe defenses with her quickness and play pressure defense fits our identity.

"In addition, she has invaluable experience running high-level offenses throughout her career. Jordin was an important part of our offseason plan and we’re excited to welcome her home to Los Angeles.”

In other recent moves, the Sparks:

— Acquired guard Chennedy Carter and the rights to Li Yueru from the Atlanta Dream on Saturday in exchange for guard Erica Wheeler, a 2022 second-round draft selection and a 2023 first-round choice.

— Re-signed guard Te'a Cooper, who will be entering her third year with the team, on Jan. 22.

— Re-signed center Lauren Cox on Jan. 4. She played 1 1/2 seasons with Indiana before being waived by the Fever and signed by the Sparks.

