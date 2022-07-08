Sparks routed by Storm, 106-69

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Storm
    Seattle Storm
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Sparks
    Los Angeles Sparks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Breanna Stewart
    Breanna Stewart
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jewell Loyd
    Jewell Loyd
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 07: Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm handles the ball in the first half ahead of Nneka Ogwumike #30 of the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on July 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart handles the ball in the first half ahead of Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. (Meg Oliphant / Getty Images)

Breanna Stewart scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half and the Seattle Storm routed the Sparks 106-69 on Thursday night.

Tina Charles had 18 points for Seattle (15-8). Jewell Loyd had 16 points and seven assists, and Ezi Magbegor finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Lexie Brown had 16 points for the Sparks (10-12), who had their three-game winning streak ended.

The Storm shot 64.6% overall (42 of 65) and made eight of 17 from three-point range — three by Stewart.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories