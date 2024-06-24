Sparks rookie Cameron Brink after ACL injury: ‘I’m not defined by basketball’

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink shared on social media she suffered an ACL injury and will be out for the rest of the WNBA season, including the 2024 Olympics 3×3 team she was selected for earlier this year.

“You never think it will happen to you,” Brink said on Instagram. “And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life- I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers.”

Brink was having a dominant rookie campaign, tied for second in the WNBA for blocks with Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson. The 6-foot-4 forward out of Stanford was selected second overall in the 2024 WNBA draft. She was averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.7 assists per game this season.

Injuries like this reinforce the fact that athletes are humans first. They have extraordinary ability on the court, but they also matter off the court. As Brink put it so well: “…I’m not defined by basketball…” She is more than an athlete, she is a human being and worth so much more than her stats on the court.

The road to recovery from an injury like this can be arduous, but she has a strong support system around her and that will make the process much better for her.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire