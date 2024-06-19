Los Angeles Sparks rookie forward Cameron Brink has a torn left ACL, the team announced Wednesday.

The team didn't say when she would return, only that details will be provided at a later date. Brink will likely miss the remainder of the season.

Brink was injured in the first quarter of the Sparks 79-70 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday when she fell after making contact Sun forward Brionna Jones on the way to the basket. She only played four minutes and was carried off the court following the injury.

The No. 2 overall pick out of Stanford averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game in 15 games this season, and her absence creates a big void, especially on the defensive end, for Los Angeles.

The Sparks are 4-11 this season and are next to last in scoring and lead the league in turning the ball over.

Why Caitlin Clark won't replace Cameron Brink in the Olympics

Brink is also on the U.S. Olympic 3x3 women's basketball team, and USA Basketball is expected to name a replacement before the games start next month.

One player who won't replace her is Indiana guard Caitlin Clark, as her name is not in the 3x3 team Olympic selecting pool. Brink's spot will also need to be filled with another player at her position.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sparks rookie and 3x3 Olympian Cameron Brink has torn ACL