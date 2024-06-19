Advertisement

Sparks' Rickea Jackson on rookie class, growing the game, goals

NBC Sports Chicago

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and discusses the attention this year's rookie class is bringing to the "W", how her Detroit upbringing has influenced her game and goals for the future.

