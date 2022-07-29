Sparks' rally falls short against playoff-hungry Mercury

1 min read
Los Angeles Sparks guard Chennedy Carter brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the first half of the WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Sparks guard Chennedy Carter scored 23 points in the team's 90-80 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. (Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Diana Taurasi scored 30 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 27 and the Phoenix Mercury rolled to a 90-80 victory over the Sparks on Thursday night.

Taurasi hit five three-pointers and added six rebounds, while Diggins-Smith grabbed five rebounds with six assists for Phoenix (13-16). Shey Peddy scored 12 as the Mercury won their second straight and moved into third place in the Western Conference — passing the Sparks and Dallas.

Chennedy Carter led the Sparks (12-16) with a season-high 23 points. Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points, while Kristi Toliver and reserve Jordin Canada scored 10 apiece. Los Angeles has lost two straight and five of seven.

Diggins-Smith, Taurasi and Peddy accounted for 23 of 26 first-quarter points as the Mercury took a nine-point lead.

Taurasi and Diggins-Smith teamed up to score the first 16 points in the second quarter as Phoenix pushed its lead to 42-22 at the 6:22 mark and never looked back in taking a 54-32 lead at intermission.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

