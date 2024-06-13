Sparks playmaker Dearica Hamby signs contract extension through 2025 season

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby has agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2025 season. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby signed a contract extension through the 2025 season, the team announced Thursday.

Financial terms were not released. Hamby, who has been in the league for 10 years, was selected sixth overall in the 2015 draft by the Aces franchise, which was then in San Antonio and known as the Stars.

Hamby joined the Sparks in 2023 after being traded by the Aces — who she was with for eight seasons — during her pregnancy in January 2023. Last year, after giving birth to her son in March, played all 40 games for the Sparks, starting 19, while averaging 8.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

"I’ve learned a lot and been through a lot on and off the floor, so I just have a different mind-set coming in,” Hamby said recently. “My confidence is really high coming off of the kinds of things I’ve done in the offseason to better myself. My teammates and coaching staff believe in me.”

Read more: Sparks’ Dearica Hamby utilizes strong mentality to thrive in L.A. and inspire teammates

Through 12 games this season, the two-time All Star has averaged 20 points, 3.8 assists, and 1.6 steals while also leading the WNBA in double-doubles (10) and rebounds per game (11.4).

The two-time Sixth Women of the Year is also shooting 48% from deep, tied for third in the league, and 54% from the field, good for sixth.

Last week, Hamby was named the Western Conference Player of the Week after leading her team to a 2-1 record at home, including a 96-92 win over Las Vegas.

Sparks coach Curt Miller has frequently commented on Hamby’s positive addition to the team on the court and in the locker room. Before last week’s game against the Minnesota Lynx, Miller spoke on her stellar season.

Hamby "wanted the burden of being the go-to player when she joined us,” Miller said. “She's showing up everyday to be the go-to player and believes she is. She wants to be an All-Star and she is playing like an All-Star.”

Read more: Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson shine as Sparks defeat A'ja Wilson and Aces

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.