Sparks part company with Tennant and Ostler

Lloyd Tennant's Sparks side lost to The Blaze in the Charlotte Edwards Cup on Friday [Getty Images]

Central Sparks have parted company with head coach Lloyd Tennant and his assistant, Dominic Ostler, by mutual consent.

Former Leicestershire seam bowler Tennant had been part of the Sparks coaching staff since 2020.

And the pair helped the team reach the final of the 2022 Charlotte Edwards Cup T20 competition before losing to Southern Vipers.

"Decisions like this are never easy. The guys are passionate about women’s cricket and the Sparks," said Laura MacLeod, director of West Midlands regional women's cricket.

"But we believe the time is right to make changes to Sparks’ coaching staff and structure for the remainder of this season, and in readiness for next season."

Central Sparks are currently third in this year's Charlotte Edwards Cup standings, with three wins from five games, but seventh out of eight teams in the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

A statement said that regional talent manager Darren Franklin and former New Zealand player Justine Dunce have taken on "more prominent roles" with Sparks for the rest of the season.