Sparks don't participate in national anthem before Game 1 of WNBA Finals

MINNEAPOLIS — The Los Angeles Sparks did not participate in the national anthem before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, joining a long list of protests being conducted on football fields across the NFL.

Moments before the Sparks and Minnesota Lynx were scheduled to line up for the national anthem, the Sparks left the floor. The Lynx stood arm-in-arm with each other while the anthem was performed. As soon as it was finished, the Sparks re-entered Williams Arena to a chorus of boos.

The gesture comes in solidarity with NFL players who either sat, took a knee or did not take the field for the anthem after President Donald Trump criticized football players for enacting such protests. At least 130 players were kneeling or sitting during the first NFL games.

Not long after they sat out the anthem, the Sparks issued a statement from Nneka Ogwumike, the WNBPA president, and union reps Chantel Lavender and Chelsea Gray.

“After careful and thoughtful discussion, the players of the Los Angeles Sparks unanimously determined that we would remain in the locker room in solidarity with the many players of the NFL, who took part in demonstrations today all over the country and across the globe. We will use the time to reflect and engage in constructive conversation about our country.

“This demonstration of support is consistent with who we are as individuals, athletes, teammates, citizens. It is consistent with our mission as a union of players and our core values.

“This is our opportunity to unite rather than divide our country. This is our sole focus.”

After the game, Ogwumike said the Sparks were inspired to sit out the anthem by the Pittsburgh Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin, who did the same in Chicago on Sunday. The Sparks said they were not disrespecting the country or the flag, but standing in solidarity with their NFL counterparts.

“Some people may want to kneel, some people may not want to,” she said. “We want to show everyone that a team does as a team does. We wanted to stand in solidarity together and stand by our mission and that’s unity and togetherness. We felt that we wanted to also show our respect for other people who understand how important it is for us to be together at this time.”