Sparks coach Derek Fisher also named general manager after contract renewal

The Los Angeles Sparks believe in head coach Derek Fisher’s ability to evaluate players. On top of coaching the team next season, Fisher will also serve as the Sparks’ general manager.

The team announced the news Tuesday. Fisher, who has led the Sparks to a 37-19 record over the last two seasons, was given additional responsibilities as part of his contract renewal.

In a statement, Fisher said he was honored to take on the new role.

“I’m honored to be named General Manager of the LA Sparks and continue my role as Head Coach,” Fisher said. “This organization has a dynamic history, the most passionate fans in the WNBA, and an ownership group committed to success on and off the court. I’m thankful for the opportunity and excited to guide this team as we pursue a fourth WNBA title.”

Fisher wasn’t the only member of the team to get a new title. Assistant general manager Michael Fischer was promoted to vice president of player personnel and Eric Holoman will become the team’s CEO and governor. The team also announced president and COO Danita Johnson was leaving the organization. Natalie White will serve as the interim president and COO while the team looks for a permanent solution.

Derek Fisher has performed well as Sparks head coach

After an 18-year career in the NBA — most of which came with the Los Angeles Lakers — Fisher was hired by the Sparks in December of 2018. Fisher has led the team to two straight playoff appearances, but the Sparks have failed to win a championship under Fisher.

In his first season with the team, Fisher’s tactics were questioned. He was reportedly defensive about implementing new plays, and benched star Candace Parker during a must-win playoff game. On top of that, NBA players weren’t on board with the move at the time. The Sparks must have felt better about Fisher’s performance in his second season with the team.

The Sparks fired longtime general manager Penny Toler in 2019 after Toler — who is Black — used the N-word in a speech to try and motivate her players. Toler sued the team in March.

