Sparks' Cameron Brink shoots down WNBA rookies vs veterans narrative: 'It's exhausting'

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink is shooting down narratives that pit the WNBA veterans against the up-and-coming rookies, calling the ongoing debate both "exhausting" and "annoying."

"The most tired narrative is ... this old-school versus new-school" Brink said in an interview with Uproxx, which published Wednesday. "And the narrative that the rookies need to be perfect. I feel like Caitlin Clark has that the worst right now, but even I get that."

Caitlin Clark and Brink were drafted with the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks, respectively, in April. Clark and other rookies have been on the receiving end of some hard fouls in their early days in the league, like when Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter blindsided Clark, resulting in a Flagrant foul, or when the Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas clotheslined Sky rookie Angel Reese, resulting in Thomas' ejection. This has led some, including LeBron James and Charles Barkley, to accuse the veterans of harboring resentment toward the attention surrounding Clark and the rookie class.

"The narrative that the veterans are not supporting us could not be further from the truth," Brink said.

Cameron Brink controls the ball during a game against the Washington Mystics at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California, on May 21.

Brink added that the expectation for the rookies to instantly takeover the WNBA is "unrealistic."

"We were drafted to high-drafting teams coming off of losing seasons ... but people expect us to be perfect, and it’s freaking exhausting," Brink said. "I feel like we learn how to tune it out, but still, it’s unrealistic, and it kind of just shows that people don’t know basketball."

"It’s a learning process," added Brink, who is averaging 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, trailing only the Seattle Storm's Ezi Magbegor (3.0) and Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (2.8).

There's no doubt, however, that the increased attention surrounding the 2024 draft class has already impacted the league and brought millions of new viewers. Brink said this is only the beginning and vowed to use her privilege as a "younger white player" to expand the league's fanbase.

"I will not rest until the W is even more iconic than it is now," the Stanford alum said. "There’s a privilege for the younger white players of the league. That’s not always true, but there is a privilege that we have inherently, and the privilege of appearing feminine. Some of my teammates are more masculine. Some of my teammates go by they/them pronouns. I want to bring more acceptance to that and not just have people support us because of the way that we look. ... I want everyone to be accepted."

Earlier Wednesday, Brink was named to the USA Basketball women’s 3x3 team roster for the Paris Olympics. She will be joined by college All-American Hailey Van Lith, 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream and Cierra Burdick, a former star at Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sparks' Cameron Brink addresses WNBA rookies vs veterans narrative