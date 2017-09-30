Sparks beat Lynx, move within win of consecutive WNBA titles

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike came up big to move the Los Angeles Sparks within one win of repeating as WNBA champions.

Ogwumike had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Parker had 13 points and five steals to help the Sparks beat the Minnesota Lynx 75-64 in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night.

''Good players have to make big plays,'' Sparks coach Brian Agler said. ''Tonight was our night.''

The Sparks had double figures from four of their five starters, with Odyssey Sims scoring 16 points and Chelsea Gray adding 14. The bench produced 11 points.

The Sparks have taken a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five game series and can become the first team since Los Angeles in 2001-02 to win consecutive WNBA titles.

The Lynx face elimination on Sunday. A win would push the series to a fifth and final game at Minnesota on Wednesday.

Maya Moore led Minnesota with 16 points, all of which came in the second half. She picked up her third foul in the second quarter and fouled out with 37 seconds left.

Sylvia Fowles added 15 points for the Lynx. Starters Lindsay Whalen and Seimone Augustus were held scoreless on a combined 0-for-6 shooting.

''It's hard to win a WNBA Finals game without your star players,'' Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said. ''In the series, we've seen the team that has the stars that outplay the other stars wins the game. We do find that important.

''However, I'm really appreciative of the group that was in there battling and giving us a chance to win the game. Our defense gave us a chance for sure. We had a rookie point guard in there (Alexis Jones). We had to go small. I have an appreciation for what that group did to give us a chance to be in the game.''

The Sparks led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, but the Lynx pulled within one in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles held on, outscoring Minnesota 17-7 after the Lynx got within 58-57.