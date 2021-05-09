Sparks acquire Gabby Williams after Sky put her on full-season suspended list

The Los Angeles Sparks acquired wing Gabby Williams less than a week after the Chicago Sky placed her on the full-season suspended list.

Williams appeared not to agree with the Sky's decision to sideline her for the WNBA season with several social media posts pointing to her dissatisfaction.

After the trade was announced, she tweeted this:

we did it joe ! pic.twitter.com/fWH1PRqZhU — spooky g 👻 (@gabbywilliams15) May 9, 2021

Williams is part of the French national team’s preliminary roster for the Women’s EuroBasket 2021 qualifying tournament ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

If she was not on the suspended list, she would have been eligible to play in the second part of the WNBA season. The suspended list allows a team to retain a player's rights without taking up a roster spot. She will remain on the list as a member of the Sparks.

The Sky acquire rookie Stephanie Watts and Leonie Fiebich's rights in the deal.

Chicago Sky forward Gabby Williams sets up a play during the first half of a WNBA basketball first round playoff game against the Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

