What sparked Purdue's dominant defensive performance vs. Illinois? Ryan Walters.

WEST LAFAYETTE -- From the first snap of Purdue's 44-19 win over Illinois, the Boilermakers defense had a different look about it.

The formation was the same: Three down-linemen flanked by two outside linebackers, cornerbacks manned up on the outside with true freshman safety Dillon Thieneman deep in the defensive backfield patrolling the secondary. Yet these Boilermakers were playing faster and with confidence, flying around the field, generating pressure and consistently getting the Illini off the field on third down.

What sparked Purdue's dominant defensive performance? Head coach Ryan Walters.

Saturday was the first time Walters called Purdue's defensive plays, taking the duty from defensive coordinator Kevin Kane. With Walters at the controls, the former Illinois defensive coordinator dialed up pressure from the secondary, sending Markevious Brown and Sanoussi Kane on successful blitzes in the first half.

Grading Purdue's win over Illinois: Best game of the season for Boilers

"Kane can see the game better from top." Walters said. "That's the way we operated a year ago (at Illinois). So, I was just trying to help with him seeing the game. He was very communicative up top. It worked obviously, and so I'm happy that we were able to do that as a staff."

After a shaky first play of the game — Luke Altmyer's 39-yard run around the right end — Purdue's defense settled in. The Boilermakers held the Illini to a field goal on the opening drive and responded with Brown's sack fumble, leading to a Malik Langham recovery touchdown on Illinois' next possession. The recovery touchdown was Purdue's first since George Karlaftis' two seasons ago.

Linebacker Yanni Karlaftis notched the first sack of his career thanks to stellar coverage by the secondary on third down in the third quarter. Karlaftis finished with eight tackles and that sack..

The former West Lafayette standout and younger brother of the Kansas City Chiefs first-rounder received increased playing time at linebacker with starter O.C. Brothers out with an injury. As a team, the Boilermakers recorded five sacks and seven tackles for loss.

"We ended up blitzing a lot today," Karlaftis said. "We constantly kept pressure on, and I think it was just getting home. Our guys came out there and we had a really strong mindset.

"We definitely felt that we came in this week and honestly we're just working," added Sanoussi Kane, who led the defense with nine tackles. "We knew we had to be better on third down and the first 10 third downs that they had they went 0-for-10. So we knew what it was, and we knew what it took (to improve). It was just (about) putting a plan in action and actually executing it. Today we executed."

The biggest blemishes from the secondary came on long completions to shifty slot receiver Isaiah Williams, but Illinois' explosive plays were limited. In previous games, big plays from opposing offenses led to more big plays as the game progressed. Facing his former boss in Illinois coach Bret Bielema, Walters' defense played its best football to date, punctuated by a smothering third quarter where the Illini produced just 42 total yards.

It sounds simple, but getting an offense off the field goes a long way in helping a team win. Purdue entered Saturday last in the Big Ten and fifth worst in the nation in third-down defense allowing conversions 54% of the time. Purdue limited Illinois to 2 of 14 (14%) on third-down conversions.

Last week, Walters said he felt his defense was getting close to figuring his scheme out and playing a complete game. Walters was lauded by his peers for his unique defense and how well it disguised what it was trying to do. A scheme that complex takes time to learn, and Saturday's win seems like things are clicking. After a strong week of practice, the first-year coach had even more confidence in his players performing well defensively.

"I thought that this week of preparation defensively was phenomenal," Walters said. "Practice habits become gameday reality and what you saw in practice all week we saw out there today."

Purdue will get its biggest test of the season with Ohio State coming to Ross-Ade in two weeks. While a poor showing against the Buckeyes is hardly an indictment of the defense's progress, another strong defensive performance would go a long way in solidifying Walters' reputation as a defensive guru.

"I saw us fighting and fighting together," Walters said of his defense. "We have seen it in spurts. We haven't really played complementary football yet. I thought today was a great example of what happens when we play complementary football. Guys go out there and really give it their all for four quarters.

"We see what we're capable of doing when we are playing clean, we're executing at a high level, we're communicating at a high level and we're playing tough and physical."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football: Ryan Walters calls plays, defense dominates Illinois