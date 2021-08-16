‘Spark who?’ Kamaru Usman warns Conor McGregor of his desire to chase after welterweight gold

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman thinks Conor McGregor should worry about his own division before thinking about 170 pounds.

In a recent Q&A on Twitter, McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-4 UFC) claimed he would score another knockout victory if he were to fight for the welterweight title, just like he did when he captured both the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles simultaneously by finishing Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez.

“Tremendous! I love this record! I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him too. That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds) Most knockdowns in ufc title fight (5) And then another KO in a ufc title fight. 3 title fights. 3 ko’s. 3 new records. It’s right there!”

But Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC), who has looked nothing short of dominant in his past few title defenses, thinks McGregor is in over his head if he thinks he’s going to knock him out.

“Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again #P4P “

It’s not the first time McGregor has gone after Usman. McGregor is 2-1 at 170 pounds and has expressed interest in going after third UFC title on numerous occasions. “The Notorious” didn’t rule out a return to welterweight upon healing from his leg break in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier as he gears up for a 2022 return.