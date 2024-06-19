Spanx to Outfit Pro Volleyball Players of League One Volleyball

League One Volleyball, the largest brand in youth volleyball with its professional volleyball league launching in the U.S. later this year, has partnered with Spanx for on and off the court.

This collaboration marks Spanx’s first foray into professional sports. As part of this collaboration, LOVB pro athletes will be outfitted in Spanx apparel for preseason events and public appearances beginning this summer.

“As we set out to change the game for the girls and women who play volleyball, we’re proud to partner with a brand like Spanx that has long championed women to live their lives confidently,” said Katlyn Gao, chief executive officer and founder of LOVB. “We share a collective mission to invest in, elevate, and empower women, and we look forward to working together to provide our athletes with the support and visibility they deserve.”

In addition, Spanx will support young volleyball players nationwide through activations benefiting LOVB’s community youth clubs, volleyball tournaments and investment in athlete storytelling to increase visibility. This includes donations to the LOVB Foundation, which focuses on increasing access to the sport for young athletes who might otherwise be unable to participate.

“With an enduring commitment to elevating women in all that we do, we are thrilled to partner with LOVB, an organization deeply committed to changing the paradigm for women athletes and providing them with the platform they have long deserved,” said Cricket Whitton, Spanx CEO. “Through our partnership with LOVB, we aim to introduce a new generation of girls and women to the Spanx brand and support them throughout their journey as LOVB champions the sport of volleyball.”

LOVB pro teams in cities such as Austin; Houston; Madison, Wisc.; Omaha, Neb., and Salt Lake City will be outfitted in Spanx’s AirEssentials line off the court. These teams include some of the world’s top volleyball players such as Olympic gold medalists, NCAA champions, All-Americans, and international players such as Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson Cook, Justine Wong-Orantes, Haleigh Washington, Lauren Carlini, Jordan Thompson, Logan Eggleston, Micha Hancock, Carli Lloyd, Chiaka Ogbogu and Jordyn Poulter.

