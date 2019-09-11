A's spank Astros in wire-to-wire win, make MLB history in process

That's one way to bounce back.

A night after the AL West-leading Houston Astros pasted the A's 15-0, Oakland returned the favor Tuesday at Minute Maid Park and beat Houston 21-7.

The A's clubbed six home runs, including two apiece from Sean Murphy and Matt Olson. Tuesday marked the first time in the A's century-plus of existence that the team scored 20 or more runs, compiled 20 or more hits and hit at least six home runs in a single game, according to STATS LLC.

That wasn't the only history the A's made Tuesday, either. According to the Elias Stats Bureau, Oakland became the fifth team in MLB history -- and the first since 2013 -- to win by 14 or more runs after losing by 15-plus in their previous game.

Oakland's offensive output also would have placed it middle of the pack ... among NFL offenses after Week 1.

20 runs, which means we would have beat the Broncos, Steelers, Bucs, Giants, Bills, Jets, Falcons, Dolphins, Browns, Packers, and Bears in week one#RootedInOakland — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 11, 2019

Tuesday's win evened up the A's four-game series with the Astros at a game apiece, and Houston has only outscored Oakland by a single run in the last two contests.

The journey was just slightly less straightforward than the outcome.

