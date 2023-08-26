Spanish women's national team coaching staff resigns amid Luis Rubiales scandal

Luis Rubiales joined the Spanish women's national team in their post-World Cup celebration. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

The Spanish women's national team coaching staff announced Saturday it will resign in the wake of Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales' actions at the World Cup and his subsequent refusal to step down. Head coach Jorge Vilda does not appear to be part of the group, though.

And here it is!



The entire coaching staff of Jorge Vilda unanimously RESIGN.#LuisRubiales #RFEF pic.twitter.com/hxIM0Vagzp — Semra Hunter (@SemraHunter) August 26, 2023

In total, 11 coaches were named in the mass resignation letter, including assistants Montserrat Tomé Vázquez, Eugenio Gonzalo and Javier Lerga.

This announcement came a day after the Spanish soccer team players said they would not compete as long as Rubiales remains the federation president.

"The names below express their firm and resounding condemnation of the conduct shown by the RFEF president," the statement said, translated from Spanish. "... Given the unacceptable attitudes and statements made by the president, they have made the decision to relieve themselves of their duties.

"This part of the technical staff shows its support for the statement published by the players ... more specifically those of Jenni [Hermoso]."

Rubiales visibly kissed Hermoso, a midfielder for Spain, on the lips without her consent after the World Cup final and was also seen holding his crotch on live television after Spain's victory over England on Sunday.

Hermoso herself said in multiple statement she did not consent to Rubiales' kiss, though Rubiales and the Spanish soccer federation continued to claim she did.

FIFA announced a 90-day provisional suspension for Rubiales that is still pending a full disciplinary investigation. He will not be allowed to engage in any football-related activities for Spain both internationally and domestically. Rubiales and the federation will also not be allowed to contact Hermoso during the investigation.