Spanish Watch Party Erupts in Cheers as Team Wins Women's World Cup Final

Spanish fans in Alcobendas celebrated as their team won the FIFA Women’s World Cup final 1-0 against England on Sunday, August 20.

Olga Carmona scored the game’s only goal when she drilled the ball into the far corner midway through the first half.

England and Spain were both making their first appearance at a Women’s World Cup final. England’s wait for a first trophy since the men’s tournament in 1966 goes on. Credit: Rocio Garcia Alcantara via Storyful