Spanish veteran shares his advice for ‘unique’ Barcelona talent

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Several FC Barcelona players will be with their respective national teams in the upcoming two big international events, i.e., the UEFA EURO 2024 and the 2024 Copa America.

While Blaugrana players are spread out in different national team squads, the Spanish national team has the highest representation of Barcelona players in it. Thus, the Catalan club’s fans will be keeping a close eye on the fortunes of the former World Cup and Euro Cup winners.

Among these Barcelona players donning the Spanish colors this summer, the one who will be attracting the most attention will be the young winger, Lamine Yamal, who will be playing his first big international tournament only at the age of 16.

Playing in this competition and even training with his international teammates will be a very significant learning experience for the winger, and as SPORT has reported, one of his international teammates, Jesus Navas, is making extra efforts to help the youngster learn as much as he could from the national team’s camp.

At 38 years of age, Navas has an entire professional footballing career behind him, and luckily, he has played in a similar position as Yamal does. Talking to the media, Navas himself shared how he is helping the Barcelona youngster whom he described as ‘unique’:

“I try to help him because I played in that position for a long time. I tell him he should enjoy it, take on defenders, and get past them.”

The Spanish veteran also shared what he has been advising to another winger who has been linked with Barcelona in the last few months, Nico Williams:

“Play with a lot of pace, open up the field well, and get into attacking positions. Put a lot of effort into every training session because these are opportunities to enjoy.”

Thus, with veterans like Jesus Navas, young players like Yamal and Nico Williams can learn a lot from going into the UEFA EURO 2024 with the Spanish national team.

Hopefully, they will take in as much as they can from this experience, and also help their team win international silverware this summer.