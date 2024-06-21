Spanish trio face competition from West Ham in race to sign Manchester City full-back this summer

Manchester City’s market for out-of-favour full-back Sergio Gomez has grown greater this week, with the emergence of two new clubs including a suitor from England.

The Spaniard is eyeing a fresh challenge away from the Etihad Stadium this summer as he looks to secure himself more consistent game time at the top of European football, largely following a difficult two seasons under Pep Guardiola.

Having joined Manchester City from RSC Anderlecht in 2022, then managed by former captain Vincent Kompany, Gomez has been mostly restricted to game time from the substitutes bench and in domestic cup matches.

With that being said, the talents and versatility of the youngster has remained highly-thought of throughout the game, including among coaching staff at Manchester City, and as such the competition to sign him this summer will no doubt be hotly-contested.

That hunt to sign the player has further intensified this week, with fresh reports naming a new collection of clubs to have supposedly shown an interest in signing Manchester City’s defensive option this summer.

As per the information of CaughtOffside, Italian giants AS Roma are now set to ‘hold talks’ in a bid to sign Sergio Gomez this summer, but face intense competition for the player from both Spain and England.

From Spain, the report mentions a trio consisting of Real Sociedad, Real Betis, and Sevilla who would be keen to take on the services of the 23-year-old, while Premier League side West Ham United are also considered a valid potential suitor this summer.

Manchester City are widely understood to be open to selling Gomez, and the report claims that Etihad Stadium officials would be willing to accept offers of around €15 million to €20 million in the coming days and weeks.

Sergio Gomez already has an excellent CV to his name that will likely appeal to many clubs searching for players with multiple experiences at various top levels within the European game.

Having progressed through the academy at Catalan giants FC Barcelona, Gomez progressed to a move to Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund, before excelling in a variety of roles working under Vincent Kompany at RSC Anderlecht, and then turning to the Etihad Stadium for his next step.

At present, the feeling from within Manchester City is that the club will not look to recruit a direct replacement for Sergio Gomez, should the player leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, such is the belief in the rotation between Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol at left-back.