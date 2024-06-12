The Spanish tennis federation says Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will play doubles together at the Paris Olympics
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish tennis federation says Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will play doubles together at the Paris Olympics.
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish tennis federation says Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will play doubles together at the Paris Olympics.
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
Saleh said he was not disappointed. "He had something that was very important to him, and if it’s important to him, it’s important to us."
"May other racists be afraid, ashamed and hide in the shadows," Vinicius wrote.
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Here’s how the Copa América field stacks up with kickoff approaching.
On today's episode, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab unpack one big question for every AFC team heading into the 2024 NFL season.
The 2021 U.S. Open Champion has withdrawn from this year's tournament, citing an infection in his foot.
There's little if anything left for Kelce to accomplish on the football field. At the same time, there's a lot for him to walk away from.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Scott competed in 89 races over six seasons and had three top-five finishes.
England hasn't won a major men's soccer tournament since 1966.
The Niners running back doesn't worry about tempting fate.
Dončić had the injection to address his thoracic contusion.
The European Championships and Copa América, featuring 40 of the top national teams, will likely determine this year's Ballon d'Or winner amid the most open competition for the title of world's best soccer player in years.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.