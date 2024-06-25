Spanish teenager opts to join Chelsea over staying at current club

Barcelona striker Marc Guiu has decided to join Chelsea despite the offer of a new contract from the La Liga outfit according to reports in Spain.

It was reported on Monday that the Blues were in advanced conversations over a move for Guiu, who has a €6m release clause in his contract.

Chelsea are in the market for a striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson, and it remains to be seen if Guiu is that man, or if they will look to bring in another forward.

Guiu chooses Chelsea

The Blues have been linked with a host of names as they look to add another striker to their squad, with the likes of Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Samu Omorodion of Atletico Madrid strongly linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea reportedly had three bids turned down for Omorodion and it now appears they have turned their attention to Guiu.

Marca journalist Luis Rojo has reported the 18-year-old has decided to join Chelsea after turning down Barcelona’s offer of a new contract.

He took to X.com and said:

“Agreement closed and decision made: Marc Guiu will soon sign for Chelsea who will pay the 6 million termination clause. Barça offered him 2M gross plus variables, the English tripled the offer. More in @Marca.

Guiu came through Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy and broke into the first team under Xavi, making seven appearances.

He had a debut to remember as he scored 23 seconds after coming off the bench against Athletic Bilbao, whilst he also scored against Belgian side Royal Antwerp in the Champions League.

Given Chelsea are believed to be targeting one or two attacking players and not necessarily committing to a central striker there’s a possibility that Guiu could go straight into the first team squad.

Chelsea have already signed Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham, whilst a £19m deal for Aston Villa teenager Omari Kellyman is at an advanced stage as they look to strengthen Enzo Maresca’s squad ahead of the new season.