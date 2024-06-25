Spanish sources expect player to announce his departure to join Chelsea very soon

A couple of Spanish sources have been pushing a move to happen very soon now with a player expected to announce his departure from his club to join Chelsea.

Chelsea have been looking to make moves in this summer transfer market, and they have already been doing a few bits of business.

The next priority appears to be a new striker, and that is what they are currently now working on getting done.

However, it is unconfirmed whether this striker is going to be for the first team squad for the here and now, or whether he is just yet another teenager added to the ranks for the future, whether that is to ever play for Chelsea or just another one they are going to look to generate a profit on.

Although it has to be said, Barcelona striker Marc Guiu looks to be some prospect and has all the makings of a becoming a complete striker. And it is him who Spanish sources are pushing to Chelsea right now.

Guiu expected to announce Barcelona departure

Chelsea in for the 18-year-old striker

Spanish source AS reports that in the next few hours, Marc Guiu could officially announce his goodbye from Barcelona to then join Chelsea.

And another Spanish source, Sport, are reporting that Chelsea feel optimistic about completing the deal for Marc Guiu, but they have not yet received the final and definitive green light from the striker.

They go on to say that barring a surprise, this Sunday in Córdoba will be Marc Guiu’s last game in the Barcelona shirt. The 18-year-old forward feels very tempted to accept Chelsea’s proposal and has practically decided his future.

So according to this, it looks like Guiu to Chelsea could soon happen. Then we will have to wait to see what Chelsea decide to do with him going into next season.