Spanish prosecutors demand Carlo Ancelotti spend five years in prison for tax fraud

Carlo Ancelotti coached Real Madrid from 2013-15 before rejoining the club in 2021 - Getty Images/Kai Foersterling

Carlo Ancelotti has become the latest football icon to be accused of tax fraud for which he could face almost five years in prison if convicted.

Spanish prosecutors announced on Wednesday they were pursuing the Real Madrid manager for allegedly defrauding the tax man of €1 million (£1.1 million), an offence punishable with jail time of four years and nine months.

Ancelotti is accused of using shell companies to hide parts of his income during his first stint at the club a decade ago.

Prosecutors claim that Ancelotti only declared the income he received from Real and not income from image rights, instead creating a “confusing” system to conceal his extra earnings.

The 64-year-old Italian led Real from 2013-2015 before re-joining the club in 2021.

Ancelotti is the only manager to have won the Champions League four times, twice with Real and twice with AC Milan, and the only one to have won domestic league titles in England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

Recent years have seen a crackdown in Spain on tax fraud by top football figures.

Jose Mourinho, who Ancelotti succeeded as Real manager in 2013, received a one-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to the offence in 2019.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have also been found guilty of tax fraud in Spain.

Messi was handed a 21-month prison sentence that was later reduced to a fine by the Spanish courts for offences relating to his time at Barcelona.

Ronaldo received a 23-month sentence and an €18 million (£15.3 million) fine linked to his stint at Real.

He did not serve any jail time because those with prison sentences of less than two years in Spain are usually released on probation.

Xabi Alonso, the Bayer Leverkusen manager and favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, was acquitted of tax fraud by the Spanish courts.

