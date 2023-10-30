Spanish PM a ‘traitor’ for backing amnesty to Catalan separatists

A crowd of around 100,000 rallied in Madrid against the possible amnesty on Sunday - Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images Europe

Pedro Sánchez has been branded a traitor for supporting an amnesty for separatists who broke the law when Catalonia’s regional government attempted to secede from Spain in 2017.

The acting Prime Minister’s Left-wing coalition requires the support of Catalan pro-independence parties to form a new government after July’s general election was won by the conservative Popular Party (PP), albeit without reaching a majority.

Following weeks of negotiations with Catalan and other regional parties, Mr Sánchez publicly admitted for the first time on Saturday the backing of amnesty for Catalans who have been convicted, or face legal consequences, for their part in the separatist rebellion.

Mr Sánchez, who before the election said he would not agree to such an amnesty, claimed the change of heart was now necessary “in the interests of Spain and in defence of peaceful cohabitation among Spaniards”.

Spain's socialist PM is facing anger after his U-turn on the amnesty - Oliver Hoslet/Shutterstock

The announcement has sparked an angry reaction from conservative sectors of society.

“You can’t say something is for Spain when it is against Spain,” said Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the PP leader.

Speaking to a crowd of 100,000 people demonstrating against the possible amnesty in Madrid on Sunday, the leader of the far-Right Vox party called Mr Sánchez a “traitor”.

“The unscrupulous autocrat will have to answer to Spaniards,” Santiago Abascal said of Mr Sánchez, imploring supporters to use all “legitimate means” to stop the amnesty.

Mr Abascal addresses a protest against the amnesty proposal - Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Discontent also rumbled from a union that represents the Guardia Civil police force. The interior ministry shared it was investigating a breach of neutrality after the Jucil union tweeted that Mr Sánchez was “betraying the nation you are meant to defend is the worst possible crime”.

According to the Catalan civil rights organisation Òmnium, 1,400 people would benefit from the elimination of criminal or administrative penalties relating to their actions during the 2017 separatist revolt. Among that number is Carles Puigdemont who, as president of Catalonia, declared the region’s independence six years ago before fleeing to Brussels to become a Euro MP, despite facing criminal charges in Spain.

Mr Sánchez needs the parliamentary support of Mr Puigdemont’s Junts party before Nov 27 or a repeat election will be triggered.

Police unions have rejected the possibility of granting amnesty to officers accused of excessive violence in attempting to stop the wildcat independence referendum of October 1 2017, arguing it is unnecessary because security forces were merely applying the law.