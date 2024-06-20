Spanish midfielder talks about Barcelona publicly once again

It is hardly a surprise to see FC Barcelona mentioned by top players from other clubs. While La Blaugrana may not be the financial powerhouse they used to be, they still have their own prestige. Joining Barcelona still comes as a privilege, rather than simply being seen as any other transfer move.

Not too long ago, Villarreal star Alex Baena openly revealed his liking for FC Barcelona and his dream to one day play for the Catalan club. Just as Joao Felix did before him, the Spaniard stated those things with the hope that Barcelona may potentially look into him to help him fulfill his dream.

Now, not too long since then, the player has decided to call out Barcelona by name again. As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, the 22-year-old Villarreal star talked about FC Barcelona and Lamine Yamal in a recent interview he did while with the Spanish National team for the European Championship in Germany.

Speaking about FC Barcelona, the Spaniard talked about how he believes that the Catalan club would be the perfect fit for him: “I like Barça’s style of play, the possession, the ball, they are always attacking, and I think it benefits me.”

However, while he did clarify that Villarreal is the club of his life, the 22-year-old did not hide the fact that if an offer arrived for him from FC Barcelona he would consider it: “… If an offer comes, we will sit down and talk.”

Yet, while Barcelona do believe that he is a talented player, his services are not a priority at the moment. Especially with Barça’s economic problems, it becomes unreasonable to think that he would be accessible to them at this point in time.

The Villarreal star was also asked to speak on Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal, however. With the 16-year-old having arrived in the Euros with a big performance against Croatia, he is already the talk of the town at the moment. For the Villarreal star, and also Yamal’s Spanish teammate, the youngster is special: