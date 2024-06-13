Spanish midfielder reacts to Barcelona’s interest in signing him

Barcelona are gearing up to strengthen their squad following the appointment of Hansi Flick as their new manager.

The Spanish giants are shortlisting targets for the upcoming transfer window, aiming to build a competitive team capable of challenging their arch-rivals Real Madrid next season.

One of the names heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou is Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino. The central midfielder, who has been selected for Spain’s squad for the upcoming Euros, recently addressed these links.

Merino, who has been consistently a key player for his club over the years, sees the interest from Barcelona as a positive reflection of his progress at Real Sociedad as well a compliment for the club.

As quoted by journalist Sergi Capdevila, and translated by Fabrizio Romano, Merino said:

“It’s a compliment for me, it’s positive for Real Sociedad also. It’s nice to hear that there’s interest. It means that Real Sociedad are doing very good things, actually. Now my full focus is only on the Euros”.

Merino’s profile fits well with Hansi Flick’s vision for the team. Known for his excellent passing and strong defensive work, the Spanish international is seen as an intelligent midfielder who can significantly contribute to Barcelona’s tactical setup. Last season, Merino led Europe’s top seven leagues in duels won, with a total of 326.

As Merino enters the final year of his contract, speculation about his future intensifies. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can secure his services, but his potential move to Camp Nou could significantly bolster Barca’s midfield, aligning with their ambitions for the upcoming season.