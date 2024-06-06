Spanish & Italian clubs circle as Real Madrid starlet ‘says goodbye’

An update on the future of Real Madrid youngster Iker Bravo has on Thursday been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Marca, and points towards a parting of ways between club and player as being on the cards this summer.

Frontman Bravo, for his part, spent this past season on loan with Real Madrid, his 2nd in succession from Bayer Leverkusen.

And the 19-year-old’s efforts drew widespread acclaim, en route to 20 goals on the books of Álvaro Arbeloa’s Juvenil A outfit.

As much, however, has not proven sufficient to coax those behind the scenes in Spain’s capital into making his transfer a permanent one.

As per the aforementioned Marca:

‘The white club has decided not to exercise the purchase option it had in the transfer contract agreed with Bayer Leverkusen.’

This, however, does not mean that Bravo will be short on options for next season.

In fact, quite the opposite looks likely to be the case…

This comes with clubs from all of La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 understood to be circling, ahead of the youngster’s impending return to base with Bayer Leverkusen.

Conor Laird | GSFN