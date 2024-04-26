Spanish guard Juan Núñez announces decision to declare for 2024 NBA draft

Juan Núñez, a 6-foot-4 guard from Spain, announced Friday on social media that he is declaring for the 2024 NBA draft after two seasons with Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany.

Núñez is averaging 10.6 points, 5.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals on 49% shooting from the field in 45 games across all competitions. He recently produced his best game of the season on March 9, recording 20 points, five assists and three rebounds.

The 19-year-old spent two years with the Real Madrid youth team to begin his career. He then played one season with the senior team and helped it win the Spanish League in 2022. Núñez signed with Ratiopharm Ulm and won the Basketball Bundesliga title last year.

Núñez is considered a potential first-round pick. He is viewed as perhaps the top point guard in the draft, given his tremendous court vision and ability to make every pass. He thrives in pick-and-roll situations, as a result, and can keep it himself and get downhill and finish at the rim.

He helped his draft stock last year with a strong showing for Spain in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. He averaged five points, 5.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds in five games on 37.5% shooting from the field as Spain finished in ninth place.

Núñez projects to fit in well with teams at the next level as a lead guard, though he will need to improve as a defender. However, he has the potential to be effective on offense and emerge as a walking highlight reel with his flashiness and passing.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire